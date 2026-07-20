Parliament's monsoon session begins July 20 with major reform agenda

Expect stricter checks on foreign funding with the new Foreign Contribution Amendment Bill.

There's also an Income-tax Bill that could make it easier for foreign investors to put money into government securities, hoping to boost India's economy.

Higher education might see big changes thanks to the Viksit Bharat Shiksha Adhishthan Bill.

Plus, the Supreme Court could get four more judges to speed up cases, and MSME dispute resolution is set to become simpler at the state level.