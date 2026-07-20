Parliament's monsoon session begins July 20 with major reform agenda
Parliament's Monsoon Session kicks off July 20 and runs until August 13, with a packed agenda.
Lawmakers are set to debate major reforms covering taxes, MSMEs (that's micro, small, and medium enterprises), foreign funding rules, higher education, and even the way courts work.
The government's aiming for a real shake-up across these sectors.
Foreign Contribution Amendment and Income-tax Bills
Expect stricter checks on foreign funding with the new Foreign Contribution Amendment Bill.
There's also an Income-tax Bill that could make it easier for foreign investors to put money into government securities, hoping to boost India's economy.
Higher education might see big changes thanks to the Viksit Bharat Shiksha Adhishthan Bill.
Plus, the Supreme Court could get four more judges to speed up cases, and MSME dispute resolution is set to become simpler at the state level.