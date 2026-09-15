Parvati Devi dies in Lucknow hospital after Ayodhya shooting
India
Parvati Devi, whose son was killed in the recent Ayodhya shooting over a land dispute, has also died from her injuries.
Her passing on Tuesday, September 15, 2026, at a Lucknow hospital has turned the spotlight back on the August 25 Kandaila incident and stirred up political debate.
Police offer ₹25,000 reward for absconders
Former minister Swami Prasad Maurya is pushing for accountability, criticizing police efforts since the three named accused are still on the run despite six arrests.
Police have now offered a ₹25,000 each reward for the arrest of the three absconding accused and say raids were underway to arrest the absconders.