Parvesh Verma slap allegation sparks Tilak Nagar protest, constable roughed
India
During an Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) protest in Tilak Nagar on Monday, a Delhi Police head constable was pushed and roughed up by protesters while he was filming the event.
The demonstration was sparked by claims that Public Works Department (PWD) Minister Parvesh Verma slapped Sahib Singh, an aide to AAP MLA Jarnail Singh, during a road inspection.
FIR against Jarnail Singh, PWD engineers
Police quickly stepped in to help their colleague, and things escalated from there.
An FIR has been registered against Jarnail Singh and PWD engineers for allegedly blocking government work.
Meanwhile, former Delhi minister Saurabh Bhardwaj says the police are siding with Verma, adding another layer of tension to the story.