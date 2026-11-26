Passenger lights diya, blows conch on train, Indian Railways investigating
A video of a passenger lighting a diya and blowing a conch shell on a moving train has gone viral, with many calling it risky and careless.
Indian Railways is looking into the incident and reminding everyone to report safety issues, like open flames, using the RailMadad portal or by calling 139.
Online calls for stricter train safety
People online were quick to point out how dangerous open flames are in crowded trains, criticizing the lack of awareness about basic safety rules.
The strong reaction has sparked fresh calls for stricter enforcement and better public awareness to keep everyone safe on board.