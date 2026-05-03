Passenger opens aircraft emergency door, jumps at Chennai airport
India
A pretty unusual scene unfolded at Chennai Airport when a passenger on an Air Arabia flight from Sharjah opened an emergency door and jumped off the plane while it was still taxiing.
The incident caused a brief panic, but thankfully, no one was hurt and the aircraft was not damaged.
Passenger may have vomited, police investigating
Turns out, the passenger was believed to have vomited twice during the flight, so officials think he might have been feeling unwell.
Security responded quickly and secured the individual and handed him over to the police for further investigation.
The police are now looking into what exactly happened. Meanwhile, airport authorities have launched an investigation into the breach of aviation safety protocol.