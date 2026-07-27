Passenger performs pooja on train upper berth in viral video
India
A video showing a passenger performing a pooja with incense sticks and an oil lamp on the upper berth of an air-conditioned train coach has gone viral.
The open flame raised serious fire safety concerns, especially in such a confined space.
Another passenger stepped in, warning that the smoke could trigger fire alarms or create panic among travelers.
Calls to tighten train fire safety
People online flagged the ritual as risky and urged for tighter safety protocols on trains.
The incident has sparked fresh conversations about why using open flames during travel can be dangerous, and highlighted how important it is to keep everyone aware of fire hazards while on board.