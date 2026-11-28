Passenger Samarth Kodial finds iron bolt in Vande Bharat meal
A Vande Bharat passenger traveling from Bengaluru to Belagavi got a shock when he reportedly found a big iron bolt in his meal.
Samarth Kodial, the passenger, posted a video online that quickly went viral and sparked serious questions about food safety on Indian trains.
IRCTC apologizes, takes action against supplier
After the post blew up, IRCTC apologized and took quick action against the food supplier.
It has also ordered strict inspections of kitchen facilities to prevent this from happening again, reminding everyone how important regular safety checks are for train meals.