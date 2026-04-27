Passengers help woman deliver baby boy on Murdeshwar-SMVT Express
India
A woman unexpectedly delivered a baby boy on the Murdeshwar-SMVT Bengaluru Express after going into labor mid-journey.
With the train stopped at BC Road and no ambulance in sight, two fellow passengers quickly stepped up to help her deliver safely right in the train's restroom.
Railway staff arranged ambulance, both stable
Railway staff acted fast, arranging an ambulance as soon as possible and coordinating emergency support.
Both the mother and baby were taken to a hospital, where doctors said they were stable and under observation.
Shout-out to the helpful co-passengers and staff: proof that a little teamwork goes a long way in tough moments.