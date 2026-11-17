Passengers pull man from Tejas Rajdhani over alleged lewd gestures
On November 13, a man on the Bhubaneswar-New Delhi Tejas Rajdhani Express was allegedly making lewd gestures at a 14-year-old girl.
After the girl told her parents about his hourslong inappropriate behavior, fellow passengers, clearly upset, pulled him down from his berth and called in railway officials to handle the situation.
Accused found with alcohol, passengers lauded
The accused, found with alcohol bottles in his bag, faced tough questions from other travelers.
One woman asked him, Tere ghar mein maa behen nahi hai? as others demanded answers.
Social media users have since applauded the passengers for stepping up to protect the minor and showing how important it is to call out bad behavior on public transport.