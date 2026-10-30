Pasumpon hosts Muthuramalinga Thevar 119th birthday and 64th Guru Puja
Big crowds and top leaders, including Vice-President C.P. Radhakrishnan and Tamil Nadu Governor Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar, came together in Pasumpon to honor Muthuramalinga Thevar on his 119th birthday and 64th Guru Puja.
former Chief Minister M.K. Stalin and former Chief Minister Edappadi K. Palaniswami also joined the tribute, showing just how much Thevar still means to people across Tamil Nadu.
PM Modi expected to visit Pasumpon
The three-day event kicked off with prayers on October 28, highlighting Thevar's impact as a champion for social justice and a loyal supporter of Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose.
Vice-President C.P. Radhakrishnan called out Thevar's courage and dedication, while former Chief Minister M.K. Stalin noted the DMK's ongoing efforts to celebrate his life, including the inauguration of Pasumpon Muthuramalinga Thevar Memorial Hall in 2024.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi is also expected to visit Pasumpon to pay tribute to Muthuramalinga Thevar, underlining just how lasting Thevar's influence remains today.