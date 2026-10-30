Pasumpon hosts Muthuramalinga Thevar 119th birthday and 64th Guru Puja

Big crowds and top leaders, including Vice-President C.P. Radhakrishnan and Tamil Nadu Governor Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar, came together in Pasumpon to honor Muthuramalinga Thevar on his 119th birthday and 64th Guru Puja.

former Chief Minister M.K. Stalin and former Chief Minister Edappadi K. Palaniswami also joined the tribute, showing just how much Thevar still means to people across Tamil Nadu.