Patani sister hurt amid Delhi march for Pradhan resignation

On Instagram, Khushboo shared that many women, including herself, were beaten by police, but highlighted how peacefully the students stood their ground.

She said, "I myself was running, and I also got some of that" and "But our Gen Z students chose peace."

She also noted men at the protest raised their hands to avoid any unwanted contact with women.

The demonstration got support from celebrities like Riteish and Genelia Deshmukh, Bhumi Pednekar, and Diljit Dosanjh, while calls for exam reforms continue after a monthlong sit-in.