Patchy monsoon brings heavy Mumbai rain and mixed Delhi forecasts

The India Meteorological Department, or IMD, has put out yellow alerts for heavy rain in Raigad and Ratnagiri (Maharashtra), while places like Pune and Kolhapur might just get heavy to very heavy showers.

Punjab's Jalandhar and Amritsar, plus Bihar's Gaya and Bhagalpur, are also on watch for storms.

Gujarat (Surat, Vadodara) could see heavy rain and thunderstorm warnings, with Himachal Pradesh also seeing light to moderate rain across most areas, with heavy to very heavy rain possible at isolated spots, but Rajasthan is expected to stay mostly dry.