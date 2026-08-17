Patchy monsoon brings heavy Mumbai rain and mixed Delhi forecasts
Monsoon vibes are a bit all over the place: Maharashtra's Mumbai and Thane woke up to heavy downpours, but other areas like North Maharashtra and Marathwada have seen the rain slow down after a busy start to August.
Meanwhile, Delhi-NCR is forecast to see light cloud cover, with isolated drizzle at best and a mild rise in temperature, though another report predicts heavy rain and thunderstorms in Delhi today.
IMD issues heavy rain warnings
The India Meteorological Department, or IMD, has put out yellow alerts for heavy rain in Raigad and Ratnagiri (Maharashtra), while places like Pune and Kolhapur might just get heavy to very heavy showers.
Punjab's Jalandhar and Amritsar, plus Bihar's Gaya and Bhagalpur, are also on watch for storms.
Gujarat (Surat, Vadodara) could see heavy rain and thunderstorm warnings, with Himachal Pradesh also seeing light to moderate rain across most areas, with heavy to very heavy rain possible at isolated spots, but Rajasthan is expected to stay mostly dry.