Patna: 6, including 2 children, killed in truck-tempo collision
India
A late-night head-on collision between a tempo and a truck in Patna's Lekhan Tola area claimed six lives early Sunday, including two young children.
The group was returning home to Ara when the accident happened around 2am.
Truck came from opposite direction, say police
Those who lost their lives have been identified as Mohammad Guddu (33), Mohammad Imtiyaz (30), Mohammad Shahzad (22), his little ones Shafan (3) and Alki (18 months), and Asad Khan.
Five died instantly; one passed away at Patna Medical College and Hospital. Others injured are still being treated.
Police say the truck came from the opposite direction, causing the crash. Investigations are ongoing—the bodies have been sent for post-mortem examination.