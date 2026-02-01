Patna: 6, including 2 children, killed in truck-tempo collision

Truck came from opposite direction, say police

Those who lost their lives have been identified as Mohammad Guddu (33), Mohammad Imtiyaz (30), Mohammad Shahzad (22), his little ones Shafan (3) and Alki (18 months), and Asad Khan.

Five died instantly; one passed away at Patna Medical College and Hospital. Others injured are still being treated.

Police say the truck came from the opposite direction, causing the crash. Investigations are ongoing—the bodies have been sent for post-mortem examination.