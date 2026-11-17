Patna couple arrested for allegedly planning Mohammad Irfan Imam's murder
In Patna, a woman and her boyfriend have been arrested for allegedly planning the murder of her husband, Mohammad Irfan Imam.
He was shot outside his home on November 10, and police say the couple hired others to carry out the attack after their relationship of nearly two years was discovered.
Imam's wife allegedly misled police
Police caught the suspects quickly, but got suspicious due to their conflicting stories.
Further digging showed Imam's wife had allegedly tried to mislead police by claiming that he had survived a shooting near Maudahi village about a year ago.
Officers are still searching for the shooters involved, while a minor relative of Karan has also been detained for allegedly being present at the scene during the shooting.