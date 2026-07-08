Patna court defers Faisal Khan anticipatory bail to July 10
India
A Patna court has put off its decision on whether Khan Sir (Faisal Khan), the well-known educator, will get anticipatory bail.
This all stems from an early June incident in which shots were fired by his security guards after some people allegedly vandalized his coaching center.
The verdict is set for July 10.
Lawyer says firing was self defense
Khan's lawyer says he has been fully cooperating with police and that the firing was just self-defense. Also, Khan was not directly involved.
The court also looked at bail requests from his security guards and three staff members during the same hearing, with a decision on Khan Sir's anticipatory bail plea expected on July 10.