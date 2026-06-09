Patna court pauses arrest of educator Khan Sir
What's the story
A Patna district court has granted interim relief to popular educator and YouTuber Faisal Khan, popularly known as Khan Sir. The court stayed his arrest in connection with a firing incident at his coaching institute, Khan Global Studies Institute, on June 2. This development comes after the Bihar fire service issued a notice to Khan Sir over alleged fire safety violations at the institute.
Incident details
Incident reportedly triggered by rivalry between 2 coaching institutes
The case against Khan Sir stems from a violent clash outside his coaching center on June 2. The incident was reportedly triggered by a rivalry between Khan Global Studies and another coaching institute. According to the complaint, a group of 15-20 people allegedly vandalized the property, assaulted security personnel, and opened fire during the chaos. Following this, an FIR was registered at Kadamkuan police station under Section 109 of Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and Arms Act provisions.
Arrests made
Two security guards arrested for firing shots
However, the case took a different turn when two security guards were arrested after a video emerged showing them firing shots into the air during the incident. The guards allegedly claimed they acted on Khan Sir's instructions. Based on their statements, police registered an FIR against Khan Sir and two others. Weapons used in the incident have been seized and sent for forensic examination.
Legal defense
Lawyer dismisses allegations as attempt to defame client
Khan Sir's lawyer, Arvind Kumar Mahuar, has dismissed the allegations as an attempt to defame his client. He argued that the guards may have acted in self-defense during an attack on the institute and there is no evidence linking Khan Sir to any firing. The controversy has also sparked public protests. Supporters and students of Roshan Anand, director of Gyan Bindu Coaching, who is currently under arrest, held candlelight vigils in Patna demanding his release.