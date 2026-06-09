Patna court pauses arrest of educator Khan Sir

Legal defense

Lawyer dismisses allegations as attempt to defame client

Khan Sir's lawyer, Arvind Kumar Mahuar, has dismissed the allegations as an attempt to defame his client. He argued that the guards may have acted in self-defense during an attack on the institute and there is no evidence linking Khan Sir to any firing. The controversy has also sparked public protests. Supporters and students of Roshan Anand, director of Gyan Bindu Coaching, who is currently under arrest, held candlelight vigils in Patna demanding his release.