Bihar NEET aspirant death case: Nitish Kumar recommends CBI probe

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar has recommended a Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) probe into the death of a National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test (NEET) aspirant in Patna. The incident began on January 6 when the aspirant was found unconscious and has since sparked widespread controversy. Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Samrat Choudhary confirmed the development on social media platform X, saying, "Chief Minister of Bihar Nitish Kumar ji has urged the Government of India to hand over the investigation...to the CBI."

Allegations surface Parents allege police trying to cover up the case The victim's parents have alleged that the police are trying to cover up the case by denying sexual assault and claiming suicide. They met Bihar Director General of Police (DGP) Vinay Kumar on Friday, alleging a lack of transparency in the investigation. The DGP's residence witnessed high drama as the parents expressed their concerns over how the case was being handled.

Investigation progress SIT formed after post-mortem report A Special Investigation Team (SIT) was formed on January 16 after the post-mortem report of the aspirant was released. The report noted "physical injuries and marks of violence on the body" and said "sexual violence cannot be ruled out." On January 25, Patna Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) issued a press note stating that some clothes belonging to the deceased were seized by police for forensic examination.

Forensic analysis FSL report confirms semen belongs to persons aged 18-21 years The Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL) is preparing a DNA profile from the seized clothes. The SIT will match this with samples from arrested suspects and other identified individuals. So far, blood samples of at least 25 people have been collected for testing. The FSL report confirmed that the semen belongs to persons aged between 18 and 21 years old, further complicating the investigation into this tragic incident.

