Patna police baton charge teaching job aspirants protesting TRE-4 delay
India
In Patna, police used batons on teaching job aspirants who were protesting delays in the Bihar Teacher Recruitment Examination (TRE-4) notification.
The march started at Patna College and reached J.P. Golambar, where things escalated after some protesters tried to cross barricades, leading to injuries, including among women.
Over 1.3 million candidates frustrated
Over 1.3 million candidates are frustrated as the TRE-4 notification has been delayed multiple times since its expected release on April 19.
The protest was attended by Dilip Kumar, a student leader, demanding action.
Opposition leaders criticized the government for ignoring unemployed youth and using force; meanwhile, Bihar's Education Minister promised quick steps to address concerns.