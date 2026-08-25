Patna police use water cannons, detain BPSC exam protesters

Things got heated in Patna as police used water cannons and detained protesters protesting the Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) recruitment exam.

Protesters said the December 2024 exam paper was leaked, affecting over 300,000 candidates competing for 2,000 government jobs.

While the state denied a large-scale leak, they did order a re-exam at one center.

Officials say most protester demands have been addressed, and the Education Minister is open to more talks.