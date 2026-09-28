Patna protesters demand Gyanesh Kumar quit over electoral roll review
Protests in Patna got heated on Monday (September 28, 2026) when students, activists, and CPI members clashed with police while calling for Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar to step down.
The crowd also wanted the electoral roll review scrapped and tried to march to Lok Bhavan, but police stopped them with barricades and water cannons.
D Raja calls police response excessive
The protest drew a mix of groups, from student federations to women's organizations, who spoke up about issues like job guarantees under MGNREGA, academic concerns, and repeal of the Waqf Amendment Act.
Despite chaos and traffic jams, protesters still managed to hand over their demands to the governor.
CPI leader D Raja called out the police response as excessive, while officials blamed disruptions on "anti-social elements" in the crowd.