Patna students clash with police over alleged 70th BPSC irregularities
India
Hundreds of students in Patna hit the streets on Tuesday, protesting alleged irregularities in the 70th BPSC exam.
Things got tense as they tried to reach Chief Minister Samrat Choudhary's house: clashes broke out, and police used lathis and water cannons to push back the crowd.
Even after that, students kept demanding the exam be canceled.
Students insist ministers address leak claims
Student leaders say they'll only talk with the Chief Minister or Education Minister about their concerns, including claims of a paper leak.
The Bihar government has set up monthly Vidyarthi Sahyog Shivir (Student Support Camp) at educational institutions and launched a new portal and helpline (1100) for complaints.
Still, students are sticking to their protest.