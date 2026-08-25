Patna students protest demanding 70th BPSC cancelation over alleged irregularities
Students hit the streets of Patna, calling for the cancelation of the 70th Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) exam over alleged irregularities.
The protest, backed by Tejashwi Yadav's Rashtriya Janata Dal and 14 student and youth organizations, saw a big crowd marching from Gandhi Maidan to Raj Bhavan.
Police block march, call talks positive
To keep things under control, Patna police set up barricades and brought in extra officers along the protest route.
Sub-Divisional Police Officer (Law and Order) Kamakhya Narayan Singh said, "The talks are positive," and mentioned that several of their demands had been accepted.
He added, "Despite that, if students come, we will stop them and will not allow them to move forward," making it clear that police put up barricades and deployed personnel to maintain order and regulate traffic.