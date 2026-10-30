Patna's Bihar Museum ranked 9th, named Asia's best in 2026
Big news for India: Patna's Bihar Museum just landed the ninth spot on the "World's 100 Best Museums 2026" list by Worth a Journey, beating out legends like New York's Met and Paris's Louvre.
It's not just the only Indian entry, but it was also crowned Asia's best, which is a pretty huge deal.
Features Didarganj Yakshi and Kurkihar bronzes
Opened less than 10 years ago, the museum stands out for its cool mix of ancient artifacts and modern design.
The main highlight is the Didarganj Yakshi, a stunning 2,000-year-old statue, along with the famed Kurkihar bronzes and prehistoric tools.
Designed by Pritzker Prize winner Fumihiko Maki and Studio Opolis, it's got both history buffs and art lovers talking.
Anand Mahindra calls ranking 'seminal moment'
Business leader Anand Mahindra called this global shoutout a "seminal moment," saying it could totally change how people see museums in India.
The ranking looked at visitor reviews, expert opinions, and data, so it really means something!