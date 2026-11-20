Sapam Kunjakeswor Singh, known as "Keba," who represented Patsoi in Manipur's Assembly, has passed away at 67 after an illness.

He died in a New Delhi hospital on Friday.

Chief Minister Y Khemchand Singh said, "Deeply saddened by the untimely demise of hon'ble MLA Shri Sapam Kunjakeswor Singh, who passed away early this morning at a hospital in New Delhi."