Patsoi lawmaker Sapam Kunjakeswor Singh dies in New Delhi hospital
Sapam Kunjakeswor Singh, known as "Keba," who represented Patsoi in Manipur's Assembly, has passed away at 67 after an illness.
He died in a New Delhi hospital on Friday.
Chief Minister Y Khemchand Singh said, "Deeply saddened by the untimely demise of hon'ble MLA Shri Sapam Kunjakeswor Singh, who passed away early this morning at a hospital in New Delhi."
Kunjakeswor Singh elected BJP MLA 2022
Starting out as an Independent MLA in 2007, Singh was again elected in 2022 on a BJP ticket.
He was widely respected for his dedication to local development and community work.
His remains are likely to be brought back to Imphal, with party leaders mourning his loss.