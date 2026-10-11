Pavan Sai, 18, drowns at Telangana quarry after Instagram reels
India
An outing turned tragic for 18-year-old Pavan Sai and a group of students from Geethanjali Engineering College in Telangana.
Inspired by Instagram Reels showing off a scenic quarry, the group visited the spot on Friday.
While moving between rocks to get photos, Pavan drowned as he tried to swim back.
Rescuers recover body, police investigate
Rescue teams faced tough conditions due to steep rock faces, but managed to recover Pavan's body within 10 minutes using a boat.
Police have registered a case and sent his body for postmortem, as they look into what happened.