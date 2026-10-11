Pawan Sharma dies after Delhi Metro senior seat dispute
India
A disagreement over a senior citizen seat on the Delhi Metro turned tragic.
Pawan Sharma, 48, got into a fight at Supreme Court station and suffered a head injury after reportedly being attacked by two men.
He was taken to LNJP Hospital but sadly didn't make it.
Sanjay Pratap Singh, Siddharth Singh named
The two named individuals, Sanjay Pratap Singh and Siddharth Singh, are named in a case registered under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita.
Police launched an investigation after Sharma's mother filed a complaint, and they're still piecing together exactly what happened during the altercation.