India's peak power demand hits a record 257.37GW

India 's peak power demand hit a new record of 257.37GW on Monday, according to data from the Power Ministry. The unprecedented spike comes as a result of increased usage of cooling devices like air conditioners and desert coolers, due to intensifying heatwave conditions across large parts of northwest and central India. The new peak surpasses the previous record of 256.11GW set on April 25, 2026.

Future projections Peak power demand could reach 270GW this summer The Power Ministry has projected that India's peak power demand could touch 270GW this summer. The prediction comes as the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) forecasts heatwave conditions over large parts of northwest and central India this week. The mercury already touched 45 degree Celsius on Monday, further straining the country's power resources.

Regional impact Heatwave grips parts of north India Isolated pockets of Punjab, Haryana, Rajasthan, and Delhi are likely to experience heatwave conditions till May 24. Meanwhile, parts of Uttar Pradesh will be under the grip of heatwave to severe heatwave conditions starting today. Bhatinda in Punjab recorded a blistering high of 47 degree Celsius yesterday, while parts of Haryana and Rajasthan also crossed 46 degree Celsius.

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