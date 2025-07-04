'Peculiar situation': HC grants bail to Muslim youth who impregnated minor Hindu partner

TL;DR

What the court said

The judge told the accused to support and care for the girl during her pregnancy.

Both families plan for them to marry legally once they're old enough—the girl's age is disputed (listed as 15 in police records, but doctors say about 17).

The accused must cooperate with investigators and attend all hearings.

The girl and her mother will report back to court on September 3, 2025, about how he behaved during this period, which will decide if his bail continues.