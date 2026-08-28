Penguin Random House India denies refusing Sonia Gandhi's 'Belonging' memoir
India
Penguin Random House India says rumors about it refusing to publish Sonia Gandhi's memoir, Belonging: A Journey of Love, just aren't true.
They explained that fact-checking and editorial feedback are normal parts of publishing, and added, "we remained willing and keen to publish the book," but kept other details private.
Knopf confirms 'Belonging' November 10 2026
While talks with Penguin Random House India continue, the US publisher Alfred A. Knopf has confirmed it'll bring out Gandhi's memoir on November 10, 2026.
The book promises a look at her life: from growing up in post-war Italy to stepping into Indian politics after marrying Rajiv Gandhi and connecting with Indira Gandhi.