Pensioners' groups have sent a list of 11 demands to PM Modi, asking for big updates in the upcoming Eighth Central Pay Commission.

They're calling for the return of the Old Pension Scheme, merger of 50% Dearness Allowance (DA) and Dearness Relief (DR) with pay and pension as an interim measure, and a 20% interim pension hike.

These demands came right after a protest in Delhi on November 25, 2026.