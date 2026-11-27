Pensioners send 11 demands to Prime Minister Narendra Modi
Pensioners' groups have sent a list of 11 demands to PM Modi, asking for big updates in the upcoming Eighth Central Pay Commission.
They're calling for the return of the Old Pension Scheme, merger of 50% Dearness Allowance (DA) and Dearness Relief (DR) with pay and pension as an interim measure, and a 20% interim pension hike.
These demands came right after a protest in Delhi on November 25, 2026.
FCPA seeks pension repeal, pre-2026 protections
The Forum of Civil Pensioners Associations (FCPA) also wants pension revisions for anyone retiring before January 1, 2026, plus the repeal of the Validation of Pension Rules Act, 2025 to protect earlier retirees.
They've sent their requests to top officials, including the finance minister, and are hoping to sit down with the government soon to make sure pensioners don't lose out under the new pay rules.