Perumpalli upper-caste villagers force Dalits to prostrate while officials watch
India
In Perumpalli, Tamil Nadu, two members of the Dalit community were forced to prostrate before upper-caste villagers just to get permission to bury his relative, Chenni, 80, who passed away.
Upper-caste members blocked the burial in the common graveyard, claiming it was not for Dalits.
Shockingly, police and officials were present but did not step in, highlighting how caste discrimination still plays out today.
Tamil Nadu commission seeks SC/ST action
The Tamil Nadu SC/ST Commission has called this a human rights violation and asked local authorities for action under the SC/ST (Prevention of Atrocities) Act.
They have set an October 30 deadline for a full report.
The district collector says an inquiry is already underway to address what happened.