Perumpalli upper-caste villagers force Dalits to prostrate while officials watch

In Perumpalli, Tamil Nadu, two members of the Dalit community were forced to prostrate before upper-caste villagers just to get permission to bury his relative, Chenni, 80, who passed away.

Upper-caste members blocked the burial in the common graveyard, claiming it was not for Dalits.

Shockingly, police and officials were present but did not step in, highlighting how caste discrimination still plays out today.