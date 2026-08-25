Petitioners urge CJI to form fresh panel on NEET-UG crackdown

Petitioners are urging the chief justice of India to set up a fresh committee to investigate the police crackdown on NEET-UG protesters from July 20.

They feel the current panel, led by former Supreme Court judge R. Subhash Reddy, doesn't have enough independent or investigative experience, especially when it comes to looking into top officials from the Home Ministry and Delhi Police.

Senior lawyers say a truly fair probe should be free from government influence.