Petitioners urge CJI to form fresh panel on NEET-UG crackdown
Petitioners are urging the chief justice of India to set up a fresh committee to investigate the police crackdown on NEET-UG protesters from July 20.
They feel the current panel, led by former Supreme Court judge R. Subhash Reddy, doesn't have enough independent or investigative experience, especially when it comes to looking into top officials from the Home Ministry and Delhi Police.
Senior lawyers say a truly fair probe should be free from government influence.
Petitioners say panel lacks investigative background
The petitioners pointed out that none of the current panel members have a background in civil liberties or serious investigations, and their suggestions for more independent experts were ignored.
They also worry that close ties between panel members and authorities could lead to bias, possibly letting senior officials off the hook while blaming only junior officers.
Despite these worries being brushed aside by government lawyers, petitioners insist that real accountability is needed for justice.