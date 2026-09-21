Petrol and diesel prices hold steady across big Indian cities
India
Petrol and diesel prices didn't budge on Monday, September 21, across big Indian cities, holding steady despite all the movement in global oil markets.
In Mumbai, petrol stayed at ₹111.21 per liter.
Petrol dealers oppose ₹5 UPI fee
Petrol pump dealers are anxious about a new ₹5 UPI transaction fee for payments more than ₹2,000 coming next month: it could eat into their already tight margins, so they're asking the government for relief.
Meanwhile, rising tensions in the Middle East (think Houthi attacks on Saudi Arabia) have pushed Brent crude close to $105 a barrel, reminding us how global drama can hit local wallets.