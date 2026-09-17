Petrol and diesel unchanged as government cuts windfall export duties
No surprises at the pump this Thursday: petrol and diesel prices stayed the same in major cities.
This follows the government's recent move to cut windfall taxes on fuel exports, making diesel export duty ₹20 per liter (down from ₹25 per liter), and dropping petrol and aviation turbine fuel duties to just ₹0.50 per liter and ₹15 per liter.
Hyderabad highest CNG and petrol
CNG is priciest in Hyderabad at ₹99 per kilogram, with Lucknow (₹97.75 per kilogram) and Kolkata (₹95.50 per kilogram) close behind; Delhi sits lower at ₹84.09 per kilogram.
Petrol hits its peak in Hyderabad too at ₹115.69 per liter, just above Thiruvananthapuram's ₹115.49 per liter.
For diesel, Thiruvananthapuram leads with ₹104.40 per liter, while Chandigarh offers some relief with the lowest rate of ₹86.09 per liter as of this morning.