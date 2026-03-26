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Petrol panic buying hits Hyderabad; stations display 'no stock' board
Many petrol pumps have run out of fuel

Petrol panic buying hits Hyderabad; stations display 'no stock' board

By Chanshimla Varah
Mar 26, 2026
11:46 am
What's the story

Hyderabad and other parts of Telangana are facing a fuel crisis as panic buying has reportedly left many petrol pumps dry. The situation is a result of rumors of shortages and possible price hikes, which have triggered unprecedented demand. Despite the Central government's assurance of adequate LPG, petrol, and diesel stocks nationwide, many have resorted to panic buying, prompting several fuel stations in Hyderabad to put up "no stock" signs due to depleted supplies, TOI reported.

Fuel scarcity

Long queues at fuel stations

The panic buying has resulted in long queues outside fuel pumps and gas agencies across major cities, including Gujarat, Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu, and Telangana. In Hyderabad, auto LPG stations and petrol bunks have been crowded since Monday night over fears of a fuel shortage. "Last night, the management had closed down the fuel station due to rush. Today when they resumed the job, it is crowded again," Ramesh Naik, a resident of Banjara Colony, Falaknuma, told Telangana Today.

Supply chain

Fuel crisis spreading to other areas

The fuel crisis is not limited to Hyderabad. Stations in Amberpet, Attapur, Chandanagar, Kukatpally, Moghalpura, Bahadurpura, Kanchanbagh, Uppal and Alwal also witnessed long queues. "Usually, it takes around five minutes to get petrol at the fuel station, but today it was a 45-minute wait. People are getting fuel tanks filled to brim, and it could also be a reason for the long waiting time," Mohd Ashraf, a businessman from Mehdipatnam, also told Telangana Today.

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Official assurance

Dealers cite payment issues disrupting supplies

Telangana's Civil Supplies Minister N Uttam Kumar Reddy has assured that the state has enough petrol and diesel stocks for three months. However, nearly 40% of pumps in Hyderabad remain dry as dealers cite payment issues disrupting supplies. In Maharashtra's Vidarbha region, consumption exceeded double the daily quota on Tuesday and Wednesday, leading to widespread pump outages.

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