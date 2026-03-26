Petrol panic buying hits Hyderabad; stations display 'no stock' board

Hyderabad and other parts of Telangana are facing a fuel crisis as panic buying has reportedly left many petrol pumps dry. The situation is a result of rumors of shortages and possible price hikes, which have triggered unprecedented demand. Despite the Central government 's assurance of adequate LPG, petrol, and diesel stocks nationwide, many have resorted to panic buying, prompting several fuel stations in Hyderabad to put up "no stock" signs due to depleted supplies, TOI reported.

Fuel scarcity Long queues at fuel stations The panic buying has resulted in long queues outside fuel pumps and gas agencies across major cities, including Gujarat, Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu, and Telangana. In Hyderabad, auto LPG stations and petrol bunks have been crowded since Monday night over fears of a fuel shortage. "Last night, the management had closed down the fuel station due to rush. Today when they resumed the job, it is crowded again," Ramesh Naik, a resident of Banjara Colony, Falaknuma, told Telangana Today.

Supply chain Fuel crisis spreading to other areas The fuel crisis is not limited to Hyderabad. Stations in Amberpet, Attapur, Chandanagar, Kukatpally, Moghalpura, Bahadurpura, Kanchanbagh, Uppal and Alwal also witnessed long queues. "Usually, it takes around five minutes to get petrol at the fuel station, but today it was a 45-minute wait. People are getting fuel tanks filled to brim, and it could also be a reason for the long waiting time," Mohd Ashraf, a businessman from Mehdipatnam, also told Telangana Today.

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