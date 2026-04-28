Petroleum Ministry: India doesn't need gasoline or diesel imports soon
India
Good news for drivers: India's fuel supply is looking solid.
The Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas announced there is no need to import gasoline or diesel in the near future, with enough stock to keep things running smoothly.
Petroleum Ministry: panic buying, supply stable
The ministry admitted that sudden panic buying can cause short-term hiccups, but reassured everyone that these are being sorted quickly.
Its main focus right now is keeping the supply chain stable and making sure fuel stays available across the country, even if demand suddenly spikes.