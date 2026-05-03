Petroleum Ministry says petrol diesel steady despite panic buying
Heard talk about fuel shortages or price hikes? The government wants everyone to relax.
Petrol and diesel supplies are steady across the country, and there's no change in prices at public sector pumps.
"Panic buying is observed at certain retail outlets due to rumors. It is informed that there are adequate stocks of petrol and diesel available at all petrol pumps in the country," the Ministry of Petroleum said in a statement, as refineries are running at high capacity with enough crude oil on hand.
Domestic LPG unchanged, commercial prices rise
Domestic LPG (cooking gas) prices haven't changed, but commercial cylinders have gotten pricier this month: now ₹3,071.50 for a 19-kg cylinder in Delhi, which mostly affects businesses like hotels.
To keep things smooth for households, domestic supply is being prioritized.
Plus, an LPG tanker carrying over 46,000 metric tons is set to reach Visakhapatnam soon to help boost supply and ease any temporary hiccups.