Pew Research: India's Hindus 75.8% by 2070 as growth slows
A new Pew Research Center report says Hindus will make up 75.8% of India's population by 2070, dropping from 79.4% in 2020.
While the Hindu population will grow by about 176 million, its growth is slowing down because families are having fewer children on average.
Muslims in India 19.6% by 2070
Muslims in India are expected to grow from 15.2% to 19.6% of the population by 2070, thanks to higher birth rates and a younger demographic.
Globally, Islam is set to become the world's largest religion by 2035 as Muslim populations rise faster than both Christians and Hindus.
The report highlights how changing fertility rates are reshaping not just India, but religious demographics worldwide.