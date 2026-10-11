Photo resembling Bhagat Singh beside voter in Ludhiana East fixed
India
A photo that looks like Bhagat Singh popped up next to a voter's name in Ludhiana East, leading to some political noise.
Officials say it was an old mistake carried over from earlier records and was caught during a recent revision.
They said it had been fixed before the final electoral roll scheduled to be published on October 12.
Congress leader Warring calls out error
Congress leader Amarinder Singh Raja Warring called out the slip-up online, saying it should not have happened.
The district electoral officer explained this was just a leftover error, not something new.
This mix-up comes as election processes are under extra scrutiny lately, with other leaders raising concerns about how voter lists are handled in Punjab and Haryana.