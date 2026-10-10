PIB clarifies video misattributed to Delhi shows Panipat sanitation strike
India
A viral video claimed the Delhi authorities dumped garbage to block protests at Jantar Mantar, but the Press Information Bureau (PIB) has set the record straight: it's actually footage from Panipat, Haryana during a sanitation workers' strike in August 2026, not Delhi.
So, no, Delhi authorities weren't behind it.
Delhi police detain over 3,000 protesters
Meanwhile in Delhi, police have detained more than 3,000 people after protesters tried to gather at Jantar Mantar without permission, well over its safe limit of 1,000.
Security is tight, and leaders like Abhijeet Dipke and Saurav Das were detained as soon as they arrived.
Police are reminding everyone there was no official go-ahead for these protests and are urging people to stay away for now.