PIB clears ₹26,000cr Kamala hydroelectric project in Arunachal Pradesh
Big news for Arunachal Pradesh—PIB has approved the massive Kamala Hydroelectric Project, set to generate 1,720 MW of power.
This joint venture between NHPC and the state government isn't just about electricity; it'll help control floods and promises 12% free power for locals.
The funding mix includes a 70:30 debt-equity split, with ₹1,340 crore in central government grants for enabling infrastructure and a ₹4,744 crore flood moderation component.
More than just power: jobs and local growth
The project is also a win for regional development.
About ₹3,000 crore will upgrade testing facilities at the Central Power Research Institute, making sure equipment like transformers are up to scratch.
Plus, expect new jobs and an annual ₹40 crore boost to local area development funds—so it's not just about energy, but real opportunities on the ground.