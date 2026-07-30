PIB confirms Narendra Modi resignation letter not issued and fake
India
A letter going viral on social media, supposedly signed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and announcing his resignation, is not real.
The Press Information Bureau (PIB) Fact Check team stepped in and confirmed that the document is fake. No such letter was issued or signed by Modi or his office.
PIB gives WhatsApp and email contacts
PIB posted on X (formerly Twitter), saying, "A letter purportedly signed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi is being circulated on social media. This letter is fake."
It also reminded everyone not to share or trust the forged document.
If you spot anything suspicious like this online, you can report it to PIB Fact Check via WhatsApp (+91 8799711259) or email (factcheck@pib.gov.in).