PIB debunks AI video of Rajnath Singh's Pakistan remarks
PIB Fact Check just called out a fake, AI-generated video showing Defence Minister Rajnath Singh making controversial comments about Pakistan and protests.
The bureau confirmed the clip was doctored and pushed by "Pakistani propaganda accounts," and shared the real video for everyone to see.
Rajnath Singh honors Kargil martyrs
The original footage was from Singh's speech on July 26, 2026, at the Kargil War Memorial in Ladakh.
He honored soldiers who gave their lives in the Kargil War, emphasized unity across regions and religions, and made it clear India stands ready against any aggression.
An air show and flower petals paid tribute to the martyrs.
PIB asks public to report misinformation
PIB encouraged everyone to report misleading content: just DM them on X, WhatsApp (+91 8799711259), or email (factcheck@pib.gov.in).
It's part of their push to keep info accurate and stop fake news from spreading.