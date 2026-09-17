PIB debunks viral IAF MiG-29 crash as War Thunder gameplay
India
A video claiming to show an Indian Air Force (IAF) MiG-29 crashing went viral, but the Press Information Bureau (PIB) has cleared things up: it was actually just gameplay footage from War Thunder, not a real incident.
The clip, shared by some Pakistani accounts, was meant to mislead people about IAF operations.
PIB urges checking with official sources
This isn't the first time game footage has been passed off as real news.
The PIB is reminding everyone to double-check what they see online and to stick to official sources for updates, especially when it comes to military news.
If you spot something suspicious, it encourages reporting it through government channels.