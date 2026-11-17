Pickup carrying devotees hits parked truck in Ludhiana, 3 dead
A devastating accident in Ludhiana on Tuesday left three people dead, including two teenagers, and 27 others injured.
The crash happened when a pickup truck carrying devotees from Mata Naina Devi temple slammed into a parked truck near Pawat Bridge in Machhiwara, sparking serious concerns about road safety.
Police investigate cause and parking hazards
Local residents quickly stepped in to rescue the injured and get them to nearby hospitals.
The victims included 17-year-old Gaurav, another 14-year-old boy, and a 36-year-old woman, leaving their community heartbroken.
Police have started investigating what caused the accident and are looking into the dangers of heavy vehicles being parked along busy roads.