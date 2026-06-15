Pickup van carrying pilgrims crashes into Solapur well killing 8
A pickup van carrying 15 pilgrims crashed into an open well near Tandulwadi village in Solapur, Maharashtra, on Sunday evening, leaving eight people dead, including four children and a six-month-old baby.
The group was heading home from Siddhanath Temple when the driver lost control on the Satara-Pandharpur Highway.
Seven passengers were rescued thanks to quick action by locals, police, and fire teams.
Five-member probe set, ₹5L per family
Authorities have set up a five-member committee to find out why the well had no safety barrier, something locals say they had warned about before.
Maharashtra's chief minister announced ₹500,000 in compensation for each victim's family.
This comes about two months after a similar accident in Nashik raised questions about road safety around open wells.