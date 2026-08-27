PIL challenges Google and Adani Visakhapatnam data center environmental clearance
Google and Adani's plan to build a massive data center in Visakhapatnam just hit a roadblock, a public interest petition claims the project got environmental clearance without proper approvals or public input.
The case, a PIL challenging the environmental clearance, drew objections from former Union Secretary EAS Sarma, who questions if all the right checks were skipped for the partnership.
Officials defend clearance critics warn water
Officials say the clearance is legit since data centers aren't separately listed under current environment rules, so no extra approvals were needed.
But critics point out the site is super close to a reservoir and wildlife sanctuary, and it will use loads of water (307 kiloliters daily) in an area already short on supply, not to mention needing 512 megawatts of power.