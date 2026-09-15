PIL challenges Karnataka 'Vande Mataram' rule, cites 6 stanza guideline
India
A new PIL is questioning Karnataka's rule that only the first two stanzas of Vande Mataram can be sung at state events (unless the President, Vice-President, Prime Minister, or Governor are present).
The petition says this goes against a central government guideline, which actually asks for all six stanzas to be sung.
PIL: Parliament should decide 'Vande Mataram'
The PIL argues only Parliament should decide rules about the National Song, Vande Mataram, not individual states.
It also points out that the state may have skipped some legal steps, like getting proper advice or a Cabinet Note, when making this order.
The issue has sparked a political controversy between the Congress and the BJP over singing Vande Mataram at official events.