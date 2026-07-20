Uttarakhand: Char Dham Yatra suspended due to heavy rainfall
What's the story
The Uttarakhand government has temporarily suspended the Char Dham Yatra in light of heavy rainfall and landslides. The decision was taken after the India Meteorological Department (IMD) issued red and orange alerts for the region. Landslides have been reported on several routes leading to the Himalayan shrines, including Kedarnath, Badrinath, Gangotri, and Yamunotri.
Safety measures
Safety of pilgrims is our highest priority: Government
A government spokesperson said, "The yatra has been halted temporarily in view of the prevailing weather and road conditions, with the safety of pilgrims being our highest priority."
The spokesperson added that the yatra will only resume after a thorough assessment of route safety.
The Garhwal Commissioner has also instructed district magistrates to ensure no further pilgrim movement until roads are cleared.
Information dissemination
Authorities urge pilgrims to ignore rumors
Authorities have been instructed to provide timely updates through media channels to keep travelers informed.
The spokesperson urged pilgrims to ignore rumors and stick to official advisories.
"Pilgrims should not pay heed to rumors. They must rely only on official advisories and follow the directions of the district administrations until the weather and road conditions improve," they said.
Pilgrim statistics
Over 44 lakh pilgrims visited shrines this season
Despite the weather disruptions, this year's Char Dham Yatra has seen a massive footfall.
By late Sunday evening, 4,484,429 pilgrims had visited the shrines and Hemkund Sahib.
Among them were 1,521,381 who visited Badrinath; 1,409,668 reached Kedarnath; 699,387 traveled to Gangotri; and 646,235 completed the journey to Yamunotri.
Another 207,758 pilgrims paid their respects at Hemkund Sahib.
Ongoing monitoring
Pilgrims advised to stay put at designated shelters
The administration is keeping a close watch on vulnerable stretches and will review the suspension based on updated forecasts.
Pilgrims have been advised to stay put at designated shelters during this alert period and avoid independent travel.
The decision comes as part of efforts to ensure the safety of all those participating in the annual pilgrimage amid challenging weather conditions.