J&K: 39 Amarnath pilgrims injured as bus falls onto house
What's the story
At least 39 Amarnath Yatra pilgrims were injured when their bus met with an accident in Jammu and Kashmir's Ganderbal district on Tuesday. The incident took place in the Kangan area when the driver lost control of the vehicle while negotiating a curve. The bus then fell onto a house at Hariganwan, which was badly damaged but prevented it from rolling into the Sindh River.
Medical response
Most of the pilgrims suffered minor injuries
Fortunately, no one was inside the house at the time of the accident.
Most of the pilgrims suffered minor injuries and were evacuated by locals and security personnel from the Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP), Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF), and Jammu and Kashmir Police. They were then rushed to a nearby hospital for treatment.
The injured are currently being treated at Sher-i-Kashmir Institute of Medical Sciences (SKIMS).
Official response
Heavy rainfall disrupts yatra
The accident occurred only days after heavy downpour hampered the Amarnath Yatra.
Despite sporadic weather setbacks, this year's Amarnath Yatra, which began on July 3, has seen high participation.
So far, about 4.5 lakh people have offered prayers at the 3,880-meter-high cave shrine in the south Kashmir Himalayas.