J&K: 39 Amarnath pilgrims injured as bus falls onto house

Fortunately, no one was inside the house at the time of the accident.

Most of the pilgrims suffered minor injuries and were evacuated by locals and security personnel from the Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP), Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF), and Jammu and Kashmir Police. They were then rushed to a nearby hospital for treatment.

The injured are currently being treated at Sher-i-Kashmir Institute of Medical Sciences (SKIMS).